Live Blog: Could Clark dethrone Bishop Gorman basketball as state’s best team?

The Clark High basketball team doesn’t lack confidence. It enters tonight’s class 4A state championship game against Bishop Gorman at Cox Pavilion knowing it is capable of dethroning the five-time defending state champions.

Most local opponents who face the Gorman are defeated before the game begins, sensing the Gaels’ roster of All-Americans and college recruits will eventually overwhelm them.

It’s a different story with Clark — the Chargers know they can beat Gorman. In fact, earlier this season they were the first Nevada team since 2011 to hand the five-time defending state champion Gaels a defeat.

That outcome, a 68-62 victory at Gorman on Jan. 31, should create something rarely seen at the state tournament during Gorman’s current dynasty — a close game. The Gorman program has won 18 all-time championships, including nine since 2002 when Grant Rice took over as coach.

And in the past five seasons, the game was essentially over by halftime. Just don’t expect Clark to rollover.

“Our kids know they can play with (Gorman),” Clark coach Colin Darfour said after the Chargers beat Coronado Thursday in the state semifinals.

Still, Clark is considered the underdog.

Gorman has won two of the three meetings against the Chargers this season, including by 13 points last week in the Sunset Regional championship game.

If the tournament would have been held in Northern Nevada this season, Clark wouldn’t be a participant. But because it’s being contested in Las Vegas, the area gets three teams in the four-team event, and Clark beat Foothill earlier in the week in the play-in game.

I’ll keep everyone started once the game begins. Join the conversation on Twitter using #702hshoops.

