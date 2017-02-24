NLV firefighters responding to house fire revive cat via CPR

North Las Vegas Fire Department
Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 | 6:30 p.m.
North Las Vegas firefighters rescued and resuscitated a pet cat that had been trapped in a burning house Friday afternoon, according to the fire officials.
Crews were dispatched at 12:47 p.m. to a house in the 5200 block of Ferrell Street, near Allen Lane south of Ann Road, and encountered heavy smoke and flames billowing from a single-story house, officials said.
A man and a woman who live there were not home at the time of the blaze, but their cat was, and it was apparently unconscious, officials said. But firefighters were able to bring it back to life through CPR and it was in "good condition" Friday afternoon.
The blaze, which caused abut $100,000 in damage, was determined to be electrical and accidental, officials said. The Southern Nevada chapter of the American Red Cross was assisting the occupants.
