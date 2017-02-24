Police looking for suspects in residential burglary

Metro Police

Metro Police say they are searching for three people who broke into a northwest valley house last week.

Officers were dispatched about 6:10 a.m. on Feb. 16 to the 5400 block of Sierra Brook Court, near Ann Road and North Grand Canyon Drive, police said.

A resident walked downstairs and surprised three intruders who were wearing dark clothes and bandanas around the lower part of their faces, police said. They fled in an SUV.

The suspects appeared to be in their late teens or early 20s, police said. Two suspects and the vehicle were caught in grainy surveillance images released today.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-8577. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.