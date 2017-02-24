Proposed bill would abolish death penalty in Nevada

CARSON CITY — There hasn’t been a state execution in Nevada for more than a decade, and two Las Vegas legislators want to abolish the death penalty.

Las Vegas Assemblyman James Ohrenschall and state Sen. Tick Segerblom today sponsored a bill to abolish capital punishment.

The bill, AB237, would convert the sentence of an estimated 80 inmates on death row to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The state recently completed an $860,000 death chamber at the state prison in Ely. But officials haven’t been able to secure the drugs needed to carry out a lethal injection.

The last person executed in Nevada was Daryl Mack, who was convicted of the murder of a Reno woman. The execution was carried out on April 26, 2006, at the now-closed Nevada State Prison in Carson City.