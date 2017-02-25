Arson suspected in Saturday condo fire

Arson is suspected in a blaze that tore through a North Las Vegas condominium early today, displacing six people and causing about $250,00 in damage, according to fire officials.

Crews responded this morning to the 3500 block of Mercury Street, south of Gowan Road, just east of Interstate 15, officials said on Twitter.

No one was injured and the incident remained under investigation, officials said. Further details have not been released.