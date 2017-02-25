Fire burns apartment building east of Strip

Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 | 4:10 p.m.
Clark County Fire Department officials have called for backup to combat a blaze ravaging through an apartment building east of the Strip this afternoon, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.
Smoke billowing from the complex on Karen Avenue could be seen from the Green Valley area in Henderson. An exact location of the fire has not been provided.
Las Vegas firefighters are assisting, officials said. Further details were not immediately available.
Join the Discussion:
Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.
Full comments policy