One hospitalized, four displaced after Saturday fire

Two adults were injured in a Saturday fire at a two-story North Las Vegas house, fire officials said.

One person was treated on scene and the other was hospitalized and was in stable condition this afternoon, officials said. Two children and two dogs were displaced.

Crews were dispatched today to the 4900 block of Blue Rose Street, near Losee and Washburn roads, officials said. Damages were estimated at $50,000.

Further details were not immediately available.