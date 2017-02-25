Rebels readying for second round with rival UNR

On the court, today's matchup between UNLV and UNR (3 p.m., Thomas & Mack Center) doesn't hold a lot of intrigue. UNR is heading toward a possible Mountain West title, while UNLV (3-12 in league play) is riding an eight-game losing streak that has landed the Rebels in last place. And when the teams met in Reno a few weeks ago, UNR scored an early knockout and hung 104 points on the Rebels, so there are no questions about which is the superior team.

But there are still story lines worth monitoring today, especially after the way UNLV apparently shut it down in the second half of Wednesday's loss at Air Force. Are the Rebels quitting on the season? Or can Marvin Menzies get his guys to play like this is a big game?

A few keys to keep an eye on today:

Intensity

For the first time all season, I thought the players stopped competing against Air Force. Once the Rebels sensed an eighth consecutive loss was imminent, the effort level waned significantly in the second half, turning a routine double-digit deficit into a 23-point laugher.

The Rebels simply aren’t talented enough — not even close — to take possessions off and still beat anyone in this league. Menzies rightfully unloaded on his players after the game, so we’ll see if that message carries over to today’s game.

The last time UNLV played UNR, the Rebels were not prepared for the Wolf Pack’s level of intensity. UNR immediately stormed out to a big lead (perhaps playing with a little extra verve on behalf of assistant coach Dave Rice) and never let up, eventually scoring a 104-77 victory. After that game, Jovan Mooring said UNLV didn’t understand how heated the intra-state rivalry was, but that the Rebels would be ready the next time.

The next time is now, and there will be no excuses if the Rebels play at anything less than full intensity for 40 minutes.

Droughts

UNLV is having a hard time scoring — the team ranks 314th nationally (out of 351 Division I schools) in points per possession, 345th in 2-point percentage, 274th in 3-point percentage and 338th in overall field goal percentage — and sometimes it seems like the Rebels can’t score at all.

In Wednesday’s loss at Air Force, the Rebels struggled through a 10-minute drought without a field goal, and then later went through another six-minute drought without a basket. The Rebels were outscored, 43-11, during those stretches, which essentially cost UNLV any chance at winning. That can’t happen against UNR.

The Rebels lack shooters and finishers, but they’ve got to find some way to avoid the scoring droughts that have plagued them all season. Maybe Menzies has to be willing to call timeouts more quickly when he senses offensive stagnation setting in, or perhaps UNLV has to commit to getting into transition more regularly in hopes of finding an easy basket or two.

If the Rebels don’t find a solution, a single five-minute scoreless stretch will be fatal against UNR.

Youth movement?

Fans have been clamoring for Menzies to give more playing time to the team’s younger players, but he has resisted to this point in the season, instead choosing to play seniors like Uche Ofoegbu and Christian Jones upwards of 30 minutes a night. The argument has its merits — Ofoegbu and Jones may be reliable, but they’re not going to help UNLV beyond the next four games, whereas young players like Troy Baxter, Jalen Poyser, Kris Clyburn and Zion Morgan could be potential building blocks whose development would benefit from more game action.

Will we see more of the young guys against UNR? I don’t think it’s in the cards. Baxter is talented, but he’s currently battling a series of injuries and may be out of the rest of the season. Poyser is still working his way back from a one-game suspension, so his playing time may be affected by off-court factors. And Clyburn and Morgan are already seeing regular playing time, with Clyburn having regained a starting role two games ago.

Anything more than that would be forcing it. “Win now” is not a top priority for UNLV, not with three games left in an obvious rebuilding season, but I'm not sure flooding the floor with freshmen like Ben Coupet and Djordjije Sljivancanin would make much of a difference for the future, either.

Mike's prediction: UNR 88, UNLV 74. The Rebels simply don't match up with UNR athletically, and the effort level at Air Force was not inspiring. Players may be looking forward to the end of the season, and that mentality is not going to work against UNR.