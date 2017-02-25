Reno shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injury; car seen living scene

RENO — A Reno shooting has left one person dead and a second injured.

Police say a dark sedan was seen leaving the in the area of Smithridge Drive and Filbert Road following the shooting Friday night.

The injured person's wounds are described as non-life threatening.

The victim's identities weren't immediately released and no detailed suspect information is available.