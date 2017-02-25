Reno shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injury; car seen living scene

Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 | 1:05 p.m.
RENO — A Reno shooting has left one person dead and a second injured.
Police say a dark sedan was seen leaving the in the area of Smithridge Drive and Filbert Road following the shooting Friday night.
The injured person's wounds are described as non-life threatening.
The victim's identities weren't immediately released and no detailed suspect information is available.
