SWAT responds to man threatening his girlfriend’s baby, police said

A man threatening to harm his girlfriend's baby was taken into custody this afternoon by Metro Police SWAT officers, according to Lt. Grant Rogers.

The woman, who left the baby with the man while she went to work, called 911 when the man told her he would harm her 10 month old if she didn't come home, Rogers said.

Police were dispatched about 11:30 a.m. to the La Ventana Apartment Homes complex at 2901 N. Rainbow Blvd., south of Cheyenne Avenue, Rogers said.

Sometime after the initial 911 call, the man further threatened to injure the baby because police had been called on him, Rogers said. This purportedly triggered a standoff and SWAT officers responded.

Further details were not immediately available.