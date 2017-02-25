Three year old hit by SUV at Sunset Park

A 3 year old hit by an SUV at Sunset Park this afternoon suffered critical injuries, according to Metro Police.

First responders were dispatched about 1:50 p.m. to the park, 2601 East Sunset Rd., Metro Lt. Grant Rogers said.

The child was rushed to University Medical Center in critical condition, Metro Lt. Grant Rogers said. The child's family got into a fight with the driver after the crash.

Further details were not immediately available.