Washoe wants to be among Nevada counties getting flood aid

RENO — Washoe County wants to be included in an emergency request for federal funding to handle damage from ongoing flooding in some areas near Reno.

County Manager John Slaughter says in a statement that he'll ask the County Commission on Tuesday to declare an emergency in North Valleys, Lemmon Valley, Palomino Valley and Rancho Haven.

KRNV-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2me5zyw ) that Slaughter says he's hopeful that Gov. Brian Sandoval will include Washoe County in a request for federal assistance for other Nevada counties that have experienced flooding in February.

A spokeswoman for the governor didn't immediately respond Friday to an email about the request.