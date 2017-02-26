4 trends with famous fans and compelling health claims

Brushing your skin, drinking apple cider vinegar, cleaning your face with oil and using foam rollers to give yourself a massage may seem odd, but some swear by these practices.

Dry brushing

• The idea: The first time, you might feel like a leather shoe being polished. But running firm bristles over your skin daily can exfoliate and prime it for moisturizers while increasing circulation and stimulating the lymphatic system to maximize natural detoxification.

• The farfetched part: Dry brushing is said to smooth away cellulite, but it’s likely the temporary effect of the skin mildly swelling.

• What you need and how to do it: A specialty brush with firm but gentle natural bristles (cactus is popular), to be used with or without oils. Starting with your feet, brush your body section by section in small, upward strokes or in a circular motion, making sure not to scratch or damage the skin (users typically stop at the shoulders, as the skin on the neck and face is sensitive). Most pros recommend brushing in the morning, as it can be energizing.

• Be aware: If you brush too hard or too often, you can create micro-cuts that could lead to infection. And over-exfoliating can break down the skin’s natural defenses, sapping it of moisture and leaving it vulnerable to irritation.

• Celebs who love it: Gwyneth Paltrow, Miranda Kerr, Salma Hayek

Drinking apple cider vinegar

• The idea: Your mom always said it was a cure-all, and science is with her on this one. Drinking the stuff you thought was reserved for salad dressing can build good gut bacteria and reduce the symptoms of gastrointestinal disease, and it appears to help regulate blood sugar.

• The farfetched part: In animal studies, those eating a high-fat diet along with a dose of acetic acid — the backbone of vinegar — developed less body fat. Researchers believe the acid triggers genes that trigger enzymes that break down fat. Human studies backed up those slimming benefits.

• What you need and how to do it: The industry leader is Bragg, which makes an organic, unfiltered product that contains the “Mother of Vinegar,” also known as enzyme strands.

Don’t drink it straight. Try swirling 2 teaspoons in a cup of warm water with a dollop of honey.

• Be aware: Undiluted shots could wear down your tooth enamel or damage your esophagus, and research has shown that too much can lower the body’s levels of needed potassium.

• Celebs who love it: Megan Fox, Katy Perry, Madonna

Cleansing with oil

• The idea: Because oil dissolves oil, what better way to cleanse your skin than to slather it with the same stuff you’re trying to wash off? Massaged into pores, the oil binds to impurities before being rinsed away, leaving skin clean without the stripping that can happen with soap.

• The farfetched part: The notion of rubbing your face with the stuff you use to grease cookie sheets is just too crazy.

• What you need and how to do it: There are so many options for oil cleansing, from products that remove the guesswork to homemade concoctions (castor oil is a popular base to mix with olive or grapeseed) to pure coconut oil. Do your research. You’ll also need a good washcloth. Massage the oil into your skin. Wet a washcloth with hot but tolerable water and lay it over your face, steaming the skin until the towel cools. Wipe your face, rinse the towel and repeat. Some users like to wash their skin with a regular cleanser afterward.

• Be aware: Beauty guinea pigs have cried foul, recounting severe dryness, rashes and breakouts. So those with acne-prone skin might be wise to stick with cleansers that don’t have the potential to clog pores.

• Celebs who love it: Emma Stone, Shailene Woodley, Khloe Kardashian

Foam rolling

• The idea: It’s tough to massage yourself, unless you’re rolling parts of your body down a log of hard foam. Athletes believe the roller improves circulation and alleviates muscle tightness and soreness through self-myofascial release.

• The farfetched part: The pain of foam rolling comes with the purported gain of toxins being flushed out, aiding in muscle recovery. It makes sense, as the same thing is achieved by a deep tissue massage.

• What you need and how to do it: Foam rollers come in different sizes and levels of firmness, with options for textured surfaces. Softer is recommended for newbies. The best time to roll is before a workout, though it can be done anytime. Place the roller on the ground and carefully position your body, using its weight to slide different muscle groups back and forth, pressing harder and going slower for spots that are tight.

• Be aware: Proper technique is required to ensure you don’t injure yourself. And certain conditions are not compatible with the physical effects, including connective tissue disorders such as fibromyalgia, skin problems like eczema and serious cardiac conditions.

• Celebs who love it: Christina Aguilera, Ryan Gosling, LeBron James