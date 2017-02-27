Man, 19, faces DUI count in deadly weekend crash

A 19-year-old man is suspected of driving under the influence in a crash that killed one person and injured five others Sunday night in the southwest valley, according to Metro Police.

Cesar Mendoza of St. George, Utah, was driving a Ford Mustang east on Russell Road about 10:45 p.m. when he ran a red light at Jones Boulevard, police said.

A Kia Sorento headed north on Jones on a green light collided with the Mustang, police said. Two passengers were ejected from the Mustang, which spun across the intersection into a Volkswagen Jetta, police said.

All four people in the Mustang were taken to University Medical Center, police said.

A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead and two women, ages 18 and 19, were seriously injured, police said. All are from St. George.

Mendoza, who was treated for minor injuries at the hospital, exhibited signs of impairment and was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on a count of DUI resulting in death, police said. He also faces counts of driving without a license and failing to observe a red traffic light, police said.

The drivers of the other two vehicles suffered minor injuries but declined to be taken to the hospital, police said.