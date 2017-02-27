Police: Man suspected of robbing woman at Henderson casino arrested

Police in Henderson say a man suspected of robbing an 80-year-old woman at a casino earlier this month has been arrested.

Police on Sunday said 54-year-old Darnell Webster was arrested Friday on charges of burglary, robbery and attempted burglary. Authorities say they used surveillance video from the Sunset Station casino to identify Webster and his vehicle.

Police say the suspect struck the woman on the face as she was playing a slot machine on Feb. 20, grabbed her purse and ran away.

Webster is being held at the Henderson Detention Center. It wasn't immediately clear if he has an attorney who could comment on the case.