United adding daily nonstop from Reno to Chicago O’Hare

RENO — United Airlines plans to launch daily nonstop flights this summer between Reno and Chicago.

Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority president Marily Mora announced Monday the flights will begin June 8 between Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and Reno-Tahoe International.

American Airlines currently provides service between Reno and O'Hare, and Southwest Airlines flies between Reno and Chicago's Midway International.

But Mora says public input suggests the community wants more access to the Chicago market.

The daily United flight will operate on a seasonal basis through Labor Day.

It will depart Chicago at 7:35 p.m., arriving in Reno at 9:45 p.m. The Reno outbound flights will depart locally at 11:20 p.m., arriving in Chicago at 5 a.m.