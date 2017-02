Car catches fire at downtown Las Vegas parking garage

A car was destroyed after it caught fire Monday night on the top floor of a downtown Las Vegas parking garage, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials.

The fire was reported about 10:30 p.m. on the sixth floor of the garage at 321 South Casino Center Drive, across the street from the Clark County Detention Center, fire officials said.

The fire was put out with no injuries, officials said. The cause of the fire is unknown, officials said.