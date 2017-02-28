Chaparral High principal wins national award from Communities in Schools

Chaparral High School Principal Lolo James has received national recognition from Communities in Schools for helping increase the school’s graduation rate.

James was chosen as one of the group’s “All in for Students” award winners, according to a news release from the organization.

“Students at Chaparral High School face extraordinary barriers, including transiency, homelessness and rampant gang activity,” CIS said in the release. “Having come from a rough community himself, Principal James believes that each student has greatness in them, and comes up with inventive ways for them to reach their potential.”

Communities in Schools has 155 affiliates in the U.S. and chooses one principal, one superintendent and one CIS coordinator for the award.

James worked with the group to start initiatives such as a clothing closet, housing assistance, self-esteem classes, food, school supplies, eye and dental care and more at Chaparral. Chaparral’s graduation rate rose from 34 percent in 2010 to 80 percent last year.

“Kids from Las Vegas come to school with so many barriers to learning, whether it’s lack of food to eat, lack of adequate health care, or having to stay home to watch siblings while their parents are at work,” said Cheri Ward, executive director of CIS. “We work inside of schools to get each child the services they need so that they have less distractions and can focus on being a student.”