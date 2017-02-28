Dean Heller’s actions don’t match words on gun laws

Too often, Americans turn on the news and see another instance of gun violence that captures our nation’s attention and breaks our hearts. In the aftermath, politicians who oppose commonsense gun safety legislation, such as closing background check loopholes, immediately trot out the argument that we need to better enforce the gun laws already on the books. They say guns aren’t the problem, mental illness is.

Just a few months after the horrific Sandy Hook shooting that killed 20 children and six educators, Nevada U.S. Sen. Dean Heller embraced the idea that mental health is the problem rather than easy access to guns. He sponsored legislation that claimed to strengthen the background check system and close loopholes related to the mentally ill, but it actually did nothing to help the problem. In a statement at the time, Heller said, “Congress must be careful to protect Nevadans’ Second Amendment rights while also keeping firearms out of the hands of the mentally ill.”

In December 2016, then-President Barack Obama took real action to keep guns out of dangerous hands by finalizing a rule that set up a process for the Social Security Administration to submit records into the national background check system for recipients prohibited from possessing guns due to severe mental illness. Obama’s action did not create any new laws; it added missing mental health records into the background check system. Without that information in the system, people with severe mental illness who should never have access to a firearm might easily purchase one despite being legally prohibited from doing so. This rule made sure that the right records were in place for our background check system to function properly.

With more than 90 people dying of gun violence every day in this country, Obama’s action seemed like a modest step toward safety — something both sides of the aisle could agree on. Yet, this month, Congress took its first action on guns under the new administration and voted to repeal the SSA rule. It appears likely that President Donald Trump will soon sign this repeal into law.

If it is signed into law, someone with a severe mental illness who is prohibited from having a gun can go into a federally licensed dealer, pass a background check and walk out with a gun in hand. These purchasers are legally prohibited from buying guns under established federal law, but that won’t matter if the background check system does not have that information. Therefore, the laws that already exist are not enforced, plain and simple.

The most infuriating part of the possible repeal of the law is that the legislators who voted for it — including Heller — are the same legislators who say over and over again that we need to enforce the laws already on the books and do more to prevent people with serious mental illnesses from getting their hands on guns. In voting for this repeal, Heller has shown his flagrant hypocrisy.

Unfortunately, the gun lobby has no conscience when it comes to promoting a “guns everywhere” agenda, even when it blatantly and directly harms public safety. The National Rifle Association’s leadership has made it clear that its biggest priority this year is to pass concealed carry reciprocity legislation, which would nullify state permitting systems and allow dangerous people to carry concealed, loaded guns anywhere.

I joined Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America because I stand with the majority of Americans who support commonsense gun laws that respect the Second Amendment. I’m deeply disappointed in Heller’s vote to repeal the Social Security Administration rule.

Nevadans will be watching Heller’s words and actions closely as the gun lobby continues to push more of its dangerous agenda.

Janet Charlton is a volunteer with Nevada Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.