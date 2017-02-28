Peek-a-boo: Knowing where sugars might be hiding

Over the past 30 years, Americans have steadily increased their intake of added sugars. This has caused a significant addition of calories to our diet without adding nutrients. Limiting the amount of added sugar consumed in your diet can help improve heart health and prevent weight gain. The American Heart Association recommends reducing your added sugar consumption to no more than 6 teaspoons (24 grams) per day for women and 9 teaspoons (36 grams) per day for men. Children also need to reduce their intake to no more than 3-6 teaspoons (12-24 grams) per day depending on age.

The Nutrition Facts panel, which is included on the back of most packaged items, is a useful tool in understanding how much total sugar is in a food or beverage. The amount of sugar in one serving size of any product can be identified by reading the listed grams of sugar (a subheading underneath total carbohydrate). Unfortunately, the current panel has yet to show the amount of naturally occurring sugars separate from added sugar. Added sugar is defined as any sugar, caloric sweetener, or syrup that is added to foods or beverages during processing or preparation. Naturally occurring sugars are found naturally in foods such as milk (lactose) and fruit (fructose). Any packaged food that is made with dairy products or fruit (fresh or dried) will contain some natural sugar.

Once it has been determined whether a product contains sugar, you may then read the ingredients list to determine the types of added sugar that may be included. While some sugars are easy to spot, such as terms preceding the word sugar or syrup, others are harder to find. Some technical names for sugar, which usually end in -ose, are words such as sucrose, dextrose, fructose, lactose, ribose, saccharose and glucose. Varieties of natural sugars are also added to food items and are found under such names as: agave, coconut nectar, date sugar, maple syrup, honey, molasses, and treacle. Lastly, many sugar alcohols are found in the ingredients section as words ending in -ols. Some examples are erythritol, glycerol, iditol, robotol, and sorbitol. It is notable, however, that sugar alcohols contain less calories than regular sugars.

Many food and beverage packages also include different claims related to their sugar content. “Sugar-free” requires the food to have less than 0.5 grams of sugar per serving. “Reduced Sugar” or “Less Sugar” means the food has at least 25 percent less sugar per serving compared to a standard serving size of the traditional variety. “No Added Sugars” or “Without Added Sugars” means no sugar or sugar-containing ingredients such as juice or dry fruit is added during processing. “Low Sugar” is not defined or allowed as a claim on food labels. It is also notable that many foods advertised as “Light” or “Fat-Free” may actually contain increased amounts of added sugar to compensate for flavor lost with the reduction in fat – one more reason to pay extra close attention to the claims and nutrients listed on the label.

The best way to reduce your added sugar consumption is to limit your intake of the following foods: regular soft drinks, sugar-sweetened tea and coffee, candy, cakes, pies, fruit drinks/fruit juice (unless 100-percent fruit juice — portion control is still advised), ice cream, sweetened yogurt (plain/vanilla flavors usually contain less added sugar or you can buy sugar free), and some grain products like pancakes/cereals. Other not-so-obvious foods that commonly contain increased amounts of added sugar include ketchup-based salad dressing, pasta and tomato sauce/paste, barbecue sauce, granola and breakfast bars, instant oatmeal and dried fruit.

•••

Other tips to reduce intake include cutting the amount of sugar used in baking by half, substituting sugar with unsweetened applesauce in recipes, substituting spices or extracts to help enhance food flavors, choosing sugar-free beverages, and limiting the amount of sugar you add to already prepared foods.

Armed with this information, you will be able to better determine which foods make healthier choices and which foods to limit. Hopefully these tips give you the motivation and knowledge to reduce your added sugar consumption and improve your overall health and well-being.

Jessica Bertran, RD, LD, CNSC; Kristina LaBouff, RD, LD, CNSC; and Danielle Schumacher, RD, LD