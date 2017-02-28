Police urge those who witness offensive graffiti to hold off on removing it

The phrase “Kill all Jews” appeared on an electrical box in the central valley on Sunday with swastikas on each side. But thanks to a good Samaritan, it’s likely the culprit will never face charges.

A neighbor who saw the anti-Semitic graffiti on the 3500 block of Spencer Street, near East Desert Inn Road, quickly painted hearts over it to shield it from passers-by. While the person acted with good intentions, it destroyed evidence and hindered police in their attempt to hold the tagger accountable.

“We know everyone wants to get rid of it as soon as possible, and so do we, but once it’s covered up the evidence is lost, which makes the investigation difficult and the prosecution a lot harder,” Metro Police spokesman Danny Cordero said.

Police advise anyone who sees offensive graffiti, anti-Semitic or otherwise, to report it immediately by calling 311 and to not paint over it. While other active crimes may take precedence, officers should arrive quickly.

Cordero said the incident on Sunday was reported at 5:19 p.m. and when officers drove by at 6 p.m. the graffiti was already painted over, leaving no evidence to investigate.

“I know people hate seeing stuff like that but we have to preserve the evidence,” Cordero said. “As soon as we are done taking photos, then it can be covered up.”

Suspects in these crimes can be charged with destroying or defacing property, with the possibility of being elevated to a hate crime during prosecution.

A similar incident happened on Feb. 4 when a suspect engraved a swastika into a marble column of a synagogue at 1261 Arville Street. The next day four teens were cited for trespassing after yelling anti-Semitic epithets at a group of children in the Adelson Educational Campus.

These are all isolated incidents, according to police.

“We aren’t seeing a huge uptick in anti-Semitic graffiti, but like we say with any crime, ‘If you see something, say something,’” Cordero said.