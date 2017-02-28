Report: Police investigating break-in at home of Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Metro Police are investigating a break-in at a Southern Highlands home that TMZ reports belongs to boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Police said the burglary happened sometime between Friday and Monday at a home on Wood Creek Court, off the Southern Highlands Golf Club.

Forced entry was made into the home and several items of value were taken, police said. No suspects have been identified, police said.

TMZ reported that several purses and at least one watch were stolen.

Mayweather was in Los Angeles this weekend celebrating his 40th birthday.