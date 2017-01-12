Co-founder of Capriotti’s sandwich shops dies in Las Vegas

Lois Margolet, who gifted the world with Capriotti’s and its famous Bobbie, a warm, freshly roasted turkey hoagie dressed with cranberry sauce and home-made stuffing, died today.

The 68-year-old had cancer and died in her Las Vegas home this morning, according to the News Journal in Delaware.

Founded in Wilmington, Del., in 1976, by Margolet and her brother, Capriotti’s has more than 100 franchise locations across the U.S., including 35 in Southern Nevada.

The first valley shop opened in 1993 on Sahara Avenue near Las Vegas Boulevard. The franchise was purchased in 2008 by childhood friends and former UNLV roomates Ashley Morris and Jason Smylie.

“Lois was bright, giving, extraordinary woman and a pioneer in the sandwich and franchise industry,” Morris, the company’s CEO, said in a statement. “The brand she created is not just a sandwich shop, it is an institution in Delaware whose subs have touched countless people across the country.”

Margolet and her brother wanted to create “something unique,” according to the company. So in 1976, while living in Little Italy in Wilmington, the siblings opened up the first eatery, a boarded-up building beneath their apartment.

The Capriotti’s name was in honor of their grandfather Philip Capriotti.