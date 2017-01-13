Mount Charleston gets over a foot of snow, as rain drenches valley

Mount Charleston has seen more than a foot of snow, while parts of the valley have gotten nearly a half inch of rain over the last 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather station on Mount Charleston recorded 13.4 inches of snow.

The valley saw light but steady rain starting Thursday and continuing this morning, with the most precipitation on the west side, the weather service said.

McCarran International Airport recorded only .06 inches of rain, but Centennial Hills and Summerlin saw between .3 and .5 inches.

The rain and snow are expected to continue into the afternoon but should taper off this evening, according to the weather service.

Temperatures are expected to reach 55 degrees today, and dip as low as 44 degrees tonight.