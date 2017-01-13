Zsa Zsa Gabor’s husband, publicist bicker over her ashes

LOS ANGELES — Zsa Zsa Gabor's widower says his late wife's ashes are being kept at home, even though her former publicist says that was against Gabor's wishes and a family plot is waiting for her at a Los Angeles cemetery.

Frederic Prinz von Anhalt took a gold box containing Gabor's ashes and placed them inside a favorite dog bag following his eulogy at Gabor's Dec. 30 funeral Mass. Von Anhalt said after the service that Gabor would be interred with her father in Budapest. However, von Anhalt now tells People magazine that he brought the urn home after the service, which he says is "a normal thing to do."

"It's standing on the fire place, and that's it. It's my urn, it's my wife's urn and I'll do what I want with it," he said.

Gabor's former publicist, Edward Lozzi, said the star bought a plot at Westwood Village Park Memorial Cemetery next to her sister, Eva Gabor, and her daughter, Francesca. He says Gabor's ashes were supposed to be interred there right after the funeral.

Von Anhalt denies Lozzi's claims and that he ever represented Gabor. Von Anhalt tells People he doesn't know who Lozzi is and that he "must be a lunatic or something."

Gabor married eight times before wedding von Anhalt in 1986.

Gabor died from a heart attack Dec. 18 at the age of 99.