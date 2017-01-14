Police asking for the public’s help in identifying two bank robbery suspects

Metro Police are searching for two armed suspects they say robbed a Citibank near UNLV on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called about 4 p.m. to the branch located at 3990 S. Maryland Parkway, near Flamingo Road, dispatch logs show.

The gunmen entered the bank, demanded money from clerks and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Both suspects, who were captured on surveillance images, were described by police as being medium-build black men in their mid 20s who stand between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-6.

One suspect wore a blue hooded sweatshirt and a black Los Angeles Rams ball cap, while the other wore a black Nike hooded sweatshirt and a black and green ball cap, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro's robbery section at 702-828-3591 To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.