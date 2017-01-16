Las Vegas Sun

January 16, 2017

Currently: 50° — Complete forecast

0 Comments

Media commentator Crowley not joining Trump team

Conservative media commentator Monica Crowley will not be joining the Trump administration following accusations of plagiarism.

That's according to a transition official.

Crowley had been slated to join Trump's National Security Council as a director of strategic communications. Her decision comes after CNN reported that several passages in a 2012 book written by Crowley were plagiarized. Publisher HarperCollins then pulled the book.

Crowley's withdrawal from her position was first reported by the Washington Times. The transition official confirmed the decision on the condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

0 Comments

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy