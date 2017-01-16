Las Vegas Sun

January 16, 2017

Metro Police search neighborhood after shots fired

Metro Police say officers used dogs and a helicopter to search a Las Vegas neighborhood this morning after shots were fired near them.

Officers were conducting a traffic stop about 3:30 a.m. in the 4600 block of Flamingo Road, near Mountain Vista Street, when they heard three to four gunshots come from the yard of a nearby home, according to police.

The officers immediately sought cover, and no one was injured, police said.

After searching the neighborhood, police said, officers were unable to find any shooters, and no arrests were made.

