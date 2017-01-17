Auburn ‘set the bar pretty high’ for Desert Pines lineman Poutasi Poutasi

Poutasi Poutasi elected to spend his first official visit at Auburn, and said the Tigers "set the bar pretty high."

The offensive guard at Desert Pines in Las Vegas arrived on the Plains Friday and left Sunday.

"It was great," he said. "Everything was beautiful here... I loved everything about it. Once-in-a-lifetime kind of deal. Always wanted to play small-town football with the whole town supporting you. Everything was great, especially the food."

The 6-foot-4, 280-pounder is still seeking an offer from the Tigers, who also hosted fellow offensive guard Kai-Leon Herbert over the weekend.

"It would mean a whole lot," Poutasi said. "Everything would just play itself out. I love this place. It's great. It made me feel at home.

"They told me to just wait this last week and see how everything plays out and just enjoy myself next week while I play in the Polynesian Bowl."

Poutasi is ranked as a three-star prospect and the nation's No. 39 offensive guard in the 247Sports Composite. He declined to say which schools he's considering, but said "there's a lot." The former Louisville commit holds offers from Central Florida and Nevada and is expected to take his official visit to Ole Miss during the Jan. 27 weekend. He said he might take one more official before National Signing Day.

Auburn redshirt freshman Kaleb Kim served as Poutasi's player host. Poutasi also spent plenty of time breaking down film with offensive line coach Herb Hand.

"Great guy," Poutasi said of Hand. "Loved him, loved his personality, loved what he's all about. Saw some film from Auburn and everything was A-OK... I hope I would come here and get stronger and hopefully play a lot.

"They welcomed me in open arms, you know? All the players are nice, not like snotty-nosed players. Nobody puts themselves above the others. Everybody put the team above themselves so it was great."

Auburn currently has three offensive linemen committed to its 2017 recruiting class -- guard Nick Brahms and tackles Calvin Ashley and Austin Troxell. Brahms is already enrolled at Auburn.