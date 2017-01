Prison inmate, 81, dies at hospital in Carson City

CARSON CITY — An 81-year-old inmate who served 30 years in state prison for sexual assault of a child under 16 in Clark County died Saturday at the Regional Medical Facility in Carson City, Department of Corrections officials said.

Daniel C. Richmond was serving a term of 20 years to life with the possibility of parole. He had been in prison since November 1980, officials said.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death, officials said.