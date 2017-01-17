Las Vegas Sun

January 17, 2017

South Carolina deputy shoots at man with assault rifle

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. — Authorities say a deputy in South Carolina trying to pull over four men in a SUV with assault rifles fired shots after one of the men pointed a gun at him.

Jasper County Sheriff Chris Malphrus told media outlets that the man with the gun didn't fire back and no one appeared to be hurt in the shooting around 1:30 p.m. Monday near Hardeeville.

Malphrus says the driver of the SUV also rammed the deputy's car as the officer tried to pull the men over.

Malphrus says one man stayed by the SUV and a second was caught a short time later. He did not release their names and whether they are facing charges.

The sheriff says deputies are looking for the other two men who ran away.

