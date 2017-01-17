State’s Democratic leadership vows to put Nevadans first

Early next month, the 2017 legislative session will begin in Carson City. As the leaders of the state Assembly and Senate, we look forward to a productive session that will focus on an agenda that is pro-jobs, pro-family and pro-education, while also protecting Nevadans’ basic rights.

In 2016, Nevada voters sent a clear message. Bucking national trends, Nevadans rejected Republicans’ extreme agenda and elected Democrats down the ticket. The result gave Democrats the majority of seats in the Nevada Legislature and, with that, the ability to shape the legislative agenda on behalf of Nevada families. We take this responsibility seriously, and we will work diligently to demonstrate that your legislators are working in your best interest. Our agenda — the Nevada Blueprint — will help expand and protect the middle class and build a Nevada that works for everyone.

Our first priority is to ensure the economic security of working Nevadans. We know that many people feel left behind, either because they’re unemployed or underemployed or face stagnant incomes. Nevada, however, has made great strides in the economic recovery of the past eight years. Further, in the coming years, Nevada has an opportunity to continue to diversify its economy and create new jobs and higher wages by becoming a national leader in technology, clean energy and advanced manufacturing. Our blueprint will ensure that all Nevadans can partake in these opportunities.

Not only do we need to create new job opportunities for Nevadans, we must guarantee that Nevadans are treated fairly on the job. That means fair wages, earned sick leave, equal pay, better access to child care and protecting the right to advocate for better working conditions. Nevadans can now expect their legislators to focus on these issues as well.

As in years past, education is another top priority. For years, Democrats fought for increased education funding but were stymied by Republican opposition. Last session, however, Democrats worked with Gov. Brian Sandoval and, unlike our Republican colleagues, unanimously supported the 2015 plan to increase funding for Nevada public schools. We did so because we believe that investing in children is more important than party labels. In 2017, we again look forward to working with Sandoval to ensure equitable access to a well-funded public education system that gives our kids the resources and opportunities they deserve.

We also believe there will be opportunities to work across party lines to expand access to higher education, particularly through our community colleges and technical schools that can make Nevadans career-ready in less time and for less money. At a time when Nevadans are carrying more than $7 billion in student debt, we should provide more affordable options to our students.

Finally, many Nevadans are rightfully concerned about federal overreach and an incoming administration in Washington, D.C., that may trample on their basic rights. Whether it is the right to affordable health care, the right to vote, the rights of minority communities and women, or the right to access our public lands, it appears that politicians now in charge in Washington intend to leave many Nevadans behind. If the federal government won’t stand up for all Nevadans, then we are here to say unequivocally that your state legislators will.

Most importantly, we are here to listen to what Nevadans tell us they need from their state government. Information about how to contact legislators or testify on pending legislation can be found by visiting www.leg.state.nv.us. We invite you to get involved with the legislative process and join us in working together to make Nevada a great place to live, work and raise a family.

Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas, is the speaker of the state Assembly, and Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, is the state Senate majority leader.