January 21, 2017

10,000th same-sex marriage license issued in Clark County

Clark County Clerk’s Marriage License Bureau issues their 10,000th same-sex marriage license to Amanda Falzone and Jennifer Dickerson of Colorado Springs, Colorado at the Clark County Courthouse in downtown Las Vegas. In celebration of this milestone, local businesses have donated many great wedding presents for the 10,000th same-sex couple including a two-night stay and dinner at Mandalay Bay, passes to the High Roller observation wheel at The LINQ Promenade, flowers, professional photographs and a wedding ceremony. Friday, January 20, 2017. CREDIT: Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureau

Clark County Clerk's Marriage License Bureau issues their 10,000th same-sex marriage license to Amanda Falzone and Jennifer Dickerson of Colorado Springs, Colorado at the Clark County Courthouse in downtown Las Vegas. In celebration of this milestone, local businesses have donated many great wedding presents for the 10,000th same-sex couple including a two-night stay and dinner at Mandalay Bay, passes to the High Roller observation wheel at The LINQ Promenade, flowers, professional photographs and a wedding ceremony. Friday, January 20, 2017. CREDIT: Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureau Launch slideshow »

The Clark County Clerk’s Marriage License Bureau and the local business community helped make a Colorado couple's wedding celebration extra special on Friday.

Jennifer Dickerson and Amanda Falzone of Colorado Springs were the recipients of the 10,000th same-sex marriage license issued in Clark County since the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals reaffirmed the legality of same-sex marriage in Nevada.

The Marriage License Bureau started issuing licenses to same-sex couples Oct. 9, 2014.

The Colorado couple were offered a number of gifts by local businesses to mark the occasion including a $1,000 wedding package at the Plaza, two-night stay and dinner at Mandalay Bay, and tickets to the Mob Museum and the High Roller.

"This is a great milestone for Las Vegas," Clark County Clerk Lynn Goya said. "As the wedding capital of the world, we are excited to become a premier wedding destination for the LGBT community."

