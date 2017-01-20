10,000th same-sex marriage license issued in Clark County

Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureau

The Clark County Clerk’s Marriage License Bureau and the local business community helped make a Colorado couple's wedding celebration extra special on Friday.

Jennifer Dickerson and Amanda Falzone of Colorado Springs were the recipients of the 10,000th same-sex marriage license issued in Clark County since the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals reaffirmed the legality of same-sex marriage in Nevada.

The Marriage License Bureau started issuing licenses to same-sex couples Oct. 9, 2014.

The Colorado couple were offered a number of gifts by local businesses to mark the occasion including a $1,000 wedding package at the Plaza, two-night stay and dinner at Mandalay Bay, and tickets to the Mob Museum and the High Roller.

"This is a great milestone for Las Vegas," Clark County Clerk Lynn Goya said. "As the wedding capital of the world, we are excited to become a premier wedding destination for the LGBT community."