2 Nevada prison inmates die at hospitals

CARSON CITY — John Moxley, serving a prison term of 30 years to life in the death of his 2-year-old son, has died at a Las Vegas hospital, according to the state Department of Corrections.

Moxley, 53, had been imprisoned at the High Desert State Prison until his admission to Centennial Hills Hospital, where he died today.

He was convicted of the shaking death of his 2-year-old son, Jonathan Moxley, in 1997.

The department also said inmate Gary Norris, convicted of attempted sexual assault of a child under 16 years old in Las Vegas, died at a prison medical center in Carson City on Thursday. Norris, 74, was serving a term of 24 to 60 months, and had bee in prison since May 2007.

An autopsy is scheduled in both cases.