Henderson wine tasting to benefit Nevada Diabetes Association

The Nevada Diabetes Association from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday will host its “A Winter Wine Tasting” fundraiser at Grape Expectations on 760 Eastgate Road in Henderson.

The fifth-annual event will raise money for the group’s services, including emergency medical insulin, education outreach and a monthly support group at Southwest Medical Emergency Care Center.

Money raised by the association stays in state, said Lynn Wexler, the Southern Nevada director of marketing and development.

“We have a motto: Until there is a cure we are here to stay, we're committed to this cause and to helping people with diabetes live improved lives,” Wexler said. “I would be so grateful to see as many as possible, go out there for a good time and good cause.”

Nicole Seeberg, 28, was a benefactor of the association’s emergency medical insulin. While she was moving jobs, her health care lapsed and she needed more insulin, which she said costs $250.

“As a single mother, and just starting my new job, I couldn’t afford that. I frantically started Googling,” she said.

That’s when she learned about the association, which provided two bottles of insulin that day at no charge.

“I don’t know what I would have done without them — they’re literally a lifesaver,” Seeberg said.

Partygoers will be greeted with a glass of prosecco when they arrive. Other wines served include: pinot grigio, sangiovese and Chianti. The food will be catered by Firefly.

The event will include raffle and auction items, as while as games for prizes. She recommends business casual attire.

Tickets range from $50 per person to $2,500 to be a featured sponsor. For more information, contact Wexler at lynn@diabetesnv.org.