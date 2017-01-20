Rain expected to pick up for rush hour, return Sunday

Showers dousing the Las Vegas Valley today are expected to stick around through tonight and return Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

A stronger storm system was expected to move in around rush hour, meteorologist Caleb Steele said. As of 1 p.m., there wasn’t a notable accumulation of rainfall, he said.

Accompanying the rain tonight will be southwest winds between 20 and 30 mph, Steele said.

The rain is expected to move out Saturday and then move back in Sunday afternoon, sticking around through possibly Monday, when conditions will again be windy.