Beagle scores in overtime, Capitals beat Stars 4-3

DALLAS — Jay Beagle scored 19 seconds into overtime and the Washington Capitals rallied to beat the Dallas Stars 4-3 on Saturday night.

Evgeny Kuznetsov skated behind the net and put the puck in front to Beagle. His wrist shot beat goalie Kari Lehtonen, who got tangled with a defender and lost his footing.

The Stars led 3-1 and didn't allow Washington a power play until the third period, but then Alex Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie scored with the man advantage in the first 5:26 of the period.

Adam Cracknell and Jamie Benn scored for Dallas on plays that originally were ruled no goal. Patrick Eaves had a goal and an assist for the Stars.

Andre Burakovsky scored the game's first goal for the Capitals at 2:17 of the first period.

Washington stretched its point streak to 13 games (11-0-2).

Dallas entered with a nine-game winning streak over the Capitals, dating to an overtime loss on Nov. 25, 2008.

Lehtonen had won eight in a row against Washington. He made 18 saves.

Philipp Grubauer stopped 32 shots for the Capitals.

The Capitals were held to four goals after scoring seven in each of the previous two games. They had averaged six goals in the past five.

Matt Niskanen had three assists and Nicklas Backstrom added two for Washington.

Burakovsky scored unassisted early in the first period. Dallas' Brett Ritchie tried to clear the puck from in front of the net but whiffed, and Burakovsky shot it into the left side.

Cracknell's goal was a deflection off his stick of Jordie Benn's rising slap shot from the right point into the upper left corner. The original call was no goal, but a replay review determined the puck went in.

In the free-wheeling first period, Dallas outshot Washington 15-9 and there were 28 penalty minutes.

Ritchie and Capitals right wing Tom Wilson left the ice because both were bloodied in a fight at 11:51. On the ensuing faceoff, the Stars' Antoine Roussel went at it with Washington left wing Daniel Winnik, and Roussel went off bleeding from his forehead.

Eaves gave Dallas a 2-1 lead at 6:47 of the second period when he put in the rebound of Patrik Nemeth's backhand shot.

Jamie Benn was standing beside the net when the puck bounced off his skate and onto his stick for a tap-in. Originally, the power-play goal was disallowed because of goalie interference, but the review showed no infraction.

At 3:18 of the third, Ovechkin sent a slap shot from the top of the left faceoff circle off Lehtonen and the left post into the net.

Barely two minutes later, Oshie tipped in Niskanen's drive from the blue line.

NOTES: Lehtonen's last loss against the Capitals was with Atlanta on Feb. 26, 2009. . Tyler Seguin reached 400 career points with his assist on Jamie Benn's goal. . Cracknell's six goals this season are a career high. Jordie Benn's 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) have surpassed his total of 12 last season. . Burakovsky is on a five-game point streak, with four goals and three assists. . Niskanen played in his 700th game.