Man thrown from semitrailer hospitalized in critical condition

A man was critically injured this afternoon when he was thrown from a semitrailer in a crash that shut down southbound traffic on U.S. Highway 95 near Eastern Avenue, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The incident in which the truck jackknifed was reported about 1 p.m., spokesman trooper Jason Buratczuk said. The man, who was driving the vehicle, was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

The Las Vegas Boulevard on-ramp at U.S. 95 also was shut down and traffic was being diverted, Buratczuk said about 2:45 p.m.

The highway is expected to be shut down for several hours while investigators probe the scene, he said.