Police: naked and erratic man wielding knife shot and killed outside a Jean hotel Saturday

A naked and erratic man armed with a knife was shot and killed after he charged at a police officer Saturday morning outside a hotel and gambling hall in Jean, about 30 miles south of Las Vegas, Metro Police said.

The suspect, who had not been publicly identified this afternoon, was acting erratically near a spa area at the Gold Strike Hotel and Gambling Hall, Metro Lt. John McGrath said in a video briefing.

Security guards responded about 9:40 a.m., but began to retreat when they saw the man had a knife, McGrath said. That's when he started chasing them outdoors through the back of the building and two parking lots.

The man did not comply to the commands of a Metro officer who responded to the scene, and then charged at the officer, who first fired four low-lethal-weapon rounds at him, McGrath said. Police did not specify the type of weapon or rounds used.

The rounds did not phase the suspect and he continued to bolt at the officer who fired two rounds from his handgun, McGrath said.

Two Clark County Fire Department members, who were conducting a training exercise in the area, immediately tried to provide first aid, but the man died at the scene, McGrath said.

The incident, which was the second officer-involved shooting of the year, remains under investigation and Metro will release further details in about 72 hours, McGrath said.