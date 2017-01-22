Las Vegas Sun

January 22, 2017

Electric buses to test autonomous driving technology in Nevada

Reno — 

A study of autonomous driving technology will use electric buses in Reno, Sparks and Carson City.

The Reno-Gazette Journal reports that Regional Transportation Commission electric buses will be equipped with technology to collect data on pedestrians, bikers, vehicles and traffic lights.

Commission Director of Public Transportation and Operations David Jickling said the possibility of autonomous buses is the goal of developing safety features in collaboration with the University of Nevada, Reno and others.

University Vice President Mridul Gautam said this study will be one of the few worldwide that is taking place in a city rather than a highway.

Sensors will be installed on the first bus in the spring.

The bus runs from downtown Reno to UNR.

Research buses will still have drivers.

