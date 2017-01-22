Las Vegas Sun

January 22, 2017

Employee shot by security guard during attempted robbery at Henderson jewelry store

Courtesy Henderson Police Department

The suspect in an attempted robbery at Jared the Galleria of Jewelry, at 1071 W. Sunset Road, near Marks Street, in Henderson on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, is seen in surveillance footage.

By (contact)

Steve Marcus

The Jared the Galleria of Jewelry store at 1071 W. Sunset Road, near Marks Street in Henderson, is seen Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. An employee of the store was killed during an apparent robbery Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

Jared Galleria of Jewelry

The shots that killed a jewelry store employee during an attempted robbery Saturday night in Henderson were fired by a store security guard, according to Henderson Police.

The Jared the Galleria of Jewelry employee, a 57-year-old woman, was taken in critical condition to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after sustaining a gunshot wound in the store, 1071 W. Sunset Road, near Marks Street, according to police. She later died at the hospital.

Police said the suspect entered the store brandishing a gun about 8:45 p.m. The security guard attempted to subdue the suspect and fired his weapon, missing the suspect and hitting the victim.

The suspect fled on foot, heading westbound on Sunset, without any merchandise or cash, according to police.

He now faces murder charges since the death occurred during the commission or attempted commission of a robbery, according to police. He also will be charged with attempted robbery.

The security guard will not face any charges, police said.

Police described the suspect as an adult black male, between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10 and 140-150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red and black hoodie sweatshirt, black pants, a black mask and a dark-colored hat or beanie, and he was carrying a dark-colored backpack or bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 311. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

