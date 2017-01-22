Employee slain in robbery at Henderson jewelry store

Jared Galleria of Jewelry

An employee was slain during a robbery at a Henderson jewelry store Saturday night and a gunman is on the run, according to city police.

The Jared the Galleria of Jewelry employee, only described as being a female, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, Henderson police spokeswoman Michelle French said.

The gunman, described as being a black man who wore a red or maroon hooded sweatshirt, a dark-colored beanie or hat and a mask, fled on foot, west on Sunset Road, French said. He was carrying a dark bag or backpack.

Officers were called about 8:45 p.m., 15 minutes before the store, at 1071 W. Sunset Rd., near Marks Street, was scheduled to close, French said.

It wasn't immediate clear what transpired prior to the shooting, how many other people were in the store and if or what the gunman took, French said.

Officers were canvassing the area and detectives remained at the scene until about 11:15 p.m., French said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 311. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.