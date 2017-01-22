Las Vegas Sun

Firefighters rescue 3 homeless people swept away by floodwater from manhole

Steve Marcus

Stormwater runoff flows into a culvert by the Hard Rock Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. Three people were reported washed away by the runoff but were rescued downstream by the Clark County Fire Department.

Three Rescued From Wash

A homeless encampment is seen Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in a wash under the Hard Rock Hotel parking garage. Clark County Fire Department personnel rescued three people living in the encampment from a manhole after floodwater from heavy rains inundated a makeshift dam and carried them away. Launch slideshow »

Firefighters rescued three people from a manhole after they were swept away by rushing floodwaters in the central valley this morning.

About 12:15 p.m., Clark County Fire Department crews arrived at the parking garage of the Hard Rock Hotel, located at Harmon Avenue and Paradise Road.

Four homeless people that were part of an encampment in a wash underneath the garage told firefighters that three other people were swept away by floodwaters before they could escape, according to a news release.

The encampment was in the center channel of a three-channel bridge behind a makeshift dam, fire officials said. It was inundated when water broke through the dam.

All three people were located in a manhole downstream and were rescued with no injuries, according to officials.

