Firefighters rescue 3 homeless people swept away by floodwater from manhole

Firefighters rescued three people from a manhole after they were swept away by rushing floodwaters in the central valley this morning.

About 12:15 p.m., Clark County Fire Department crews arrived at the parking garage of the Hard Rock Hotel, located at Harmon Avenue and Paradise Road.

Four homeless people that were part of an encampment in a wash underneath the garage told firefighters that three other people were swept away by floodwaters before they could escape, according to a news release.

The encampment was in the center channel of a three-channel bridge behind a makeshift dam, fire officials said. It was inundated when water broke through the dam.

All three people were located in a manhole downstream and were rescued with no injuries, according to officials.