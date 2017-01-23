Committee meetings on Nevada budget delayed because of snow

CARSON CITY — The first review of Gov. Brian Sandoval’s $8.1 billion budget by legislative money committees today has been canceled because of snow.

Rick Combs, director of the Legislative Counsel Bureau, said the session was called off over concerns some members of the Senate Finance Committee and the Assembly Ways and Means Committee from Las Vegas could not make it to Carson City.

Combs said the lawmakers will now get an overview of the governor’s budget Tuesday.

The committees, in advance of the regular session starting Feb. 6, get the first glimpse of the details of the budget, and a full examination starts with the opening of the session.