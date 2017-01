Police: Woman arrested in stabbing of boyfriend

A woman was arrested Sunday night in the south valley after stabbing her boyfriend, according to Metro Police.

A domestic disturbance was reported about 11:50 p.m. in the 7100 block of Hardtack Circle, near Warm Springs and Paradise Roads, police said.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries, and the woman was arrested at the scene, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.