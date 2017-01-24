Q+A: Gun background checks, minimum-wage increase among Dems’ priorities

If Nevada Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford and his Democratic Party colleagues have their way, the upcoming legislative session will end with an increase in the state’s minimum wage, implementation of universal background checks for weapons purchases and an end to criminal sentencing guidelines that have resulted in a disproportionate percentage of minorities in the state prison population.

Those are a few of the priorities that Ford laid out in a recent interview with the Sun.

The Las Vegas attorney said he was comfortable, confident and optimistic heading into the session, and with good reason. His party regained control of the Senate and Assembly in November, and Ford is close with the leader of the Assembly, Jason Frierson. The two forged a historic distinction in becoming the first African-Americans to simultaneously lead the two legislative chambers.

“Speaker Frierson and I are fraternity brothers,” Ford said. “I’m his senator, he’s my assemblyman, and we’re also friends. Our working relationship is going to lend itself to bicameral cooperation.”

But that doesn’t mean Ford is anticipating smooth sailing on every issue.

Ford and his Democratic colleagues are facing a battle with Gov. Brian Sandoval over the state’s Education Savings Account law, which would provide state funding for parents to send their children to private schools.

Sandoval is aiming at resurrecting the law after the Nevada Supreme Court issued a permanent injunction last year barring its implementation. The court ruled that the funding mechanism for the law was unconstitutional, prompting Sandoval to come up with different funding approach. His 2017 budget includes $60 million in funding for ESAs, which Democrats and other critics believe would be better spent on improving public schools. Further, they argue that the ESA law unfairly favors high-income families, since the amount of funding it would provide to families would only offset the cost of many private schools and therefore wouldn’t be enough to allow low-income families to provide private education for their children.

Elsewhere, Democrats are trying to create a workaround that would allow the state to implement the universal background check ballot initiative approved by Nevada voters in November. The initiative closed a loophole that exempted sales between private individuals from background checks that are required for purchases from licensed gun dealers. But it has been in limbo since late December, when Attorney General Adam Laxalt ruled that it couldn’t be implemented because of a technicality in its wording.

With the legislative session set to begin Feb. 6, Ford addressed those topics and more with the Sun. Here are excerpts from the conversation:

One conservative columnist said that with the exception of the funding for ESAs, Sandoval’s speech could have been written by a Democrat. Would you agree with that?

At the governor’s State of the State back in 2015, we jokingly said that we appreciated it because it outlined the Democratic agenda we’d been pressing for for a decade at that time. Gov. Sandoval and I have a lot in common in the sense that we’re both practical, pragmatic moderates who want to move our state forward. His speech this year had a lot of good stuff in it. We kind of know where we are going to bump heads — you mentioned the voucher program (ESA), which is one of the items. There are some details in the budget that didn’t come out in his speech that will require us to have some conversations, as well. But all in all, I thought that a lot of what he said made a lot of sense.

So besides ESAs, what are the specific issues you anticipate you’ll butt heads on?

This came from the State of the State, and it really wasn’t a policy-based issue but a comment he made about trying to convince the federal government to release our public lands. We’re not ready for anything like that. At the end of the day, we have to remember the history behind the federal government owning the lands in Nevada. And it was us acquiescing to the federal government requirement when we came into the nation. There were three requirements (to achieve statehood): One was that we had to have a freedom of religion clause, one was that we had to be a free state and that we had to tender our lands. So we gave up those lands when we entered the nation. Are we at a point where we can take over some of those lands? Potentially. But we think there is a fallacy in the belief that we can take care all of those lands. We don’t have resources to adequately fund public services like public education, and so to add the burdens and requirements of owning a lot of that public land, we think is a little premature in our state.

Also, our staff has told us there are cuts in the governor’s budget related to mental health — dramatic cuts amounting to $230 million. And if that’s accurate, then clearly we’d have concerns.

Regarding the mental health cuts, what ramifications do you see?

We’ve already been in trouble for shipping our mental health patients to California, and it’s proof positive of the fact that we’ve had a lot of conversations and forums and symposiums about mental health that we do have a lot of work to do in that area. So it was surprising to hear about the proposed cuts.

Let’s go into ESAs. In presenting the Democrats’ response to the State of the State address, you said it was the wrong priority for Nevada’s children. But are the Democrats going to draw a hard line? Will the door be open to discussing some form of ESA, or is it a flat no?

My caucus, as well as the Assembly Democrats, as far as I understand it, are not interested in discussing the voucher program. We are interested in fully funding public education, ensuring that the upward trajectory that we’re on in public education is continued. So our first priority is a fully funded, weighted student funding formula that would provide equity to the diverse constituency in terms of the schools.

So the idea isn’t to use ESA as a bargaining chip?

Like I said, our focus is on public education. The $60 million he’s allocated from the budget to go to vouchers could have just as easily and more appropriately been appropriated for public education. And the final thing I’ll say on this is that I think a lot of journalists have been complicit in the co-opting of the phrase school choice, as if to say the only form of school choice is vouchers. And the proponents of vouchers have also done a good job of co-opting the phrase. But school choice (already) exists, and we have some great school choice options in our public schools right now ranging from magnet schools to career technical academies to open enrollment to charter schools. So if we’re interested in providing choice to our parents, then let’s put the $60 million for vouchers into public school choice.

What’s the strategy from your caucus about implementing universal background checks?

We’re still analyzing our options. There are options, contrary to what some of my Republican colleagues have said, to address what the attorney general has opined.

Were you disappointed not to hear anything in the State of the State speech about background checks?

Disappointed is probably the wrong word. I wasn’t surprised. It’s a contentious issue, but it is the will of the people in this state. And to be intellectually consistent, it would appear to me that the attorney general and the executive branch would want to enforce what the people have asked for. And that goes for all of our ballot initiatives that have passed, including the marijuana issue. We have a United States attorney general candidate in Mr. (Jeff) Sessions who has a number of different issues that I’m concerned about, but one of which is federal overreach — coming into our state and telling us what we can and can’t do after our people have indicated what they want to do. So intellectual honesty would require that Attorney General Laxalt would sue the federal government if they came in to try to undo something that our state’s citizens have indicated is our priority.

Would you bet on him doing that?

Frankly, I doubt it. I think he’s become more politically oriented, looking toward the future and aligning himself with the right flank of their party. He’s been doing that the entirety of his career as attorney general, and I think that’s the reason he would not sue to protect citizens of our state against federal overreach on this particular issue.

In the Democrats’ response, you committed to protecting all Nevadans from any movement to restrict their rights. Any specifics?

As an example, we have limited resources in our state, as I indicated. Our police forces need to be concerned about protecting Nevada citizens, not run around and check citizenship documents of people in the state in order to help the federal government. Again, we would hope our attorney general would take the mantle and lead in that area, because that’s his job. But if he does not — and frankly even if he does — we very well may use a belt-and-suspenders approach to dealing with these types of issues.

A belt-and-suspenders approach?

You don’t need both — if you have a belt on your pants, you don’t need suspenders — but sometimes people wear both. It's double protection, so to speak.

What other priorities do you have in this year’s session?

We’re going to focus on criminal justice reform, taking a look at our penal system and looking at our criminal statutes and probably aligning crimes with punishment. It’s pretty common knowledge that we have a disproportionate number of ethnic minorities in our prisons. We’re going to look at our drug laws, we’re going to look at implementing a sentencing commission. It’s one of the top priorities that I will have. We’re going to look at restoring the rights of ex-offenders, whether it be the right to vote, whether it be the right to serve on a jury. We’re going to be looking at opportunities to help them reintegrate into society by offering educational opportunities, removing barriers to employment and other barriers.

We’ll also focus on ensuring that we’ll have equal rights, including equal pay for equal work. We passed a bill last go-round that has no teeth. It doesn’t provide a cause of action for a woman who’s been unlawfully discriminated against by being paid less for the same amount of work as a man, so we’re going to strengthen equal-work legislation.

And we will increase minimum wage. Or I’ll say this: We’re sending these to the governor’s desk, and I would hope that he signs them.

Have you settled on a number for the minimum wage increase?

We’re still in discussions on that. I think both the Assembly and the Senate have bills that effectuate an increase ranging from $10 to $12 to $15. But we will entertain testimony from chambers of commerce, from businesses and individuals to see if we can come to a consensus.