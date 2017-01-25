Gunman at large after robbery at Silverton sportsbook

An armed man robbed the sportsbook at the Silverton on Tuesday night and has not been apprehended, according to Metro Police.

The man entered the casino about 8:50 p.m. armed with a handgun and demanded cash, police said. The sportsbook at the Silverton is operated by CG Technology.

A spokeswoman for the Silverton said the suspect had no interaction with Silverton security guards or other casino employees.

Nobody was injured, the spokesperson said. The amount of cash taken was not disclosed.