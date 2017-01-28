Nevada Supreme Court denies Henderson killer’s appeal

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Supreme Court has rejected the appeal of man who was convicted of first-degree murder in the killing of his mother in Henderson in 2009.

The Las Vegas Sun reported Friday (http://tinyurl.com/zohb6bx) the high court rejected claims by attorneys for Richard Kravetz that improper evidence was introduced at trial and that there was insufficient evidence to find him guilty.

Court documents show Kravetz and his mother, Sara, got into an argument over a trust left by her husband. Police say Kravetz handcuffed her and beat her with a piece of wood.

Kravetz maintained her fractured skull resulted from a fall at her home. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole, plus an 8- to 20-year consecutive term.