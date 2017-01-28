Police investigating fatal stabbing near Las Vegas Wash

Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal stabbing of a person found near an east valley wash Saturday afternoon, according to Metro Police.

Officers and medical crews were dispatched shortly before 4 p.m. to the 300 block of Nellis Boulevard, near the Las Vegas Wash, and found a person who had been stabbed in the chest, Lt. Grant Rogers said.

The person died at University Medical Center, Rogers said. There were no immediately details on the victim's age, gender or circumstances surrounding the death.

Further details were not immediately available.