Weekly protests planned at offices of Nevada’s 2 senators

RENO — Protesters plan weekly demonstrations to encourage the state's two senators to push back against President Donald Trump's actions and cabinet nominees.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports (http://on.rgj.com/2j5InkA) about 50 protesters were taken into senators' Reno office building on Tuesday in groups no bigger than 20.

Their concerns ranged from controversial cabinet picks to the Dakota Access pipeline.

The protests are set to occur every Tuesday during Trump's first 100 days in office.

Working Families Party organizer Mike Palzes said weekly memos will show lawmakers that people are watching.

Spokespeople for Republican Sen. Dean Heller and Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto said they welcome the feedback.

Heller has not said he opposes any of Trump's nominees.

Cortez Masto has expressed support for some of the cabinet picks and opposition to several others.